Politics
Olumba Obu places death curse on politicians who manipulate 2023 polls
The Spiritual leader of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, Olumba Olumba Obu, has placed a death curse on any Nigerian politician who attempts to manipulate the upcoming general election.
Olumba, in his new year message delivered at the church’s International headquarters in Calabar, Cross River State on Sunday, said any politician who bends the will of God in the coming election will surely die.
He maintained that the 2023 election was very crucial to Nigeria and that God shall give the country the leadership it deserves after hearing the cries of the people.
“In the 2023 elections, money, contacts and connections shall fail many politicians.
“Those who are bent on manipulating the will of God and my people, shall go six feet down because enough is enough,” he said.
