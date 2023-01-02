Olumba Obu places death curse on politicians who manipulate 2023 polls

The Spiritual leader of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, Olumba Olumba Obu, has placed a death curse on any Nigerian politician who attempts to manipulate the upcoming general election.

Olumba, in his new year message delivered at the church’s International headquarters in Calabar, Cross River State on Sunday, said any politician who bends the will of God in the coming election will surely die.

Read also:Mark counsels politicians against violence during elections

He maintained that the 2023 election was very crucial to Nigeria and that God shall give the country the leadership it deserves after hearing the cries of the people.

“In the 2023 elections, money, contacts and connections shall fail many politicians.

“Those who are bent on manipulating the will of God and my people, shall go six feet down because enough is enough,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now