Oluomo wades into feud between NURTW, LASTMA workers

Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, the Lagos State Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, has intervened in the fracas between some NURTW branch chairmen and the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

Some NURTW members had protested the alleged extortion by LASTMA officials in some parts of the metropolis which resulted in a lot of stranded commuters last week.

During the protest, some of the union members refused to convey commuters to their various destinations along some areas on Ikorodu Road.

This intervention by Oluomo was confirmed on Monday by his aide, Jimoh Buhari who said all the branch chairmen in the areas concerned had been summoned in a bid to redress the grievances of concerned stakeholders.

