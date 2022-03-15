News
Oluwo of Iwo declares self greater than Oduduwa, Awolowo, others
The Oluwo of Iwo land in Osun State, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, has declared himself greater than his forefathers.
The monarch made the declaration on his Facebook page on Tuesday.
Akanbi, who is set to marry a Kano princess, said none of his ancestors embodied his greatness.
He wrote: “I AM EMPEROR TELU1 AND I’M GREATER THAN ALL MY FOREFATHERS!!
READ ALSO: Oluwo of Iwo denies soliciting funds for Royal wedding
“I am, I should and I must be greater than my Fathers and Forefathers from Oduduwa, Obatala,Orunmila, Ogun,Sango, Awolowo etcetera because if I’m not greater than them as their offspring then it means all of us and incoming Generations are failures.
“Tinati ju awon Baba mi lo ajewipe eyin awon Baba mi koda nù!! Èyin bàbá ó dáa ni àdúrà tí a má ? gba, tí àw?n bàbà wá bá papò dà.
I’m greater than all the names mentioned above and that’s why my children as well must be Greater than me!!!
“This is the dreams and aspirations of our fathers and forefathers.”
