Oluwo of Iwo denies soliciting funds for Royal wedding

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi has denied addressing the Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola in a letter to solicit support for a proposed wedding in Kano State.

In a letter seen by Ripples Nigeria, the Oluwo had purportedly solicited for the sum of N20 million from the Osun State government to get married to a princess specifically from the Ado Bayero Dynasty in Kano State.

The letter dated February 8, 2022, addressed to the Oyetola was received on behalf of the governor by the office of Special Adviser to the governor on Chieftaincy Affairs.

The letter reads in part, “I have the instruction of the His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr) Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, the Oluwo of Iwo to notify you of Oluwo’s decision to marry a princess from Kano Emirate to be precise Ado Bayero Dynasty.

“I wish to remind your Excellency that this kind of royal wedding within two notable traditional institutions in Nigeria will require huge expenses, which necessitate support of the state government financially, even logistically.”

Read the complete letter below.

However, the Press Secretary to Oluwo, Alli Ibraheem denied the viral publication after he was reached by newsmen.

The Press Secretary mentioned in his response that the letter did not carry the signature of the Oluwo, which it should if he chose to write to the government.

This is coming almost three years after the Oluwo of Iwo and his Jamaican partner, Ms Chanel Chin were involved in a messy divorce.

