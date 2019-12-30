Oluwo places curse on those judging him over his marital crisis

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Adewale Akanbi has taken to social media to slam critics who took a swipe at him for sending his wife Chanel who gave birth to his son named Oduduwa, out of his palace.

Oba Akanbi who was obviously enraged in the post on his official Instagram page said that God Almighty will judge him and put a curse and remove the crown from his head if he was not righteous enough in his now crashed marriage.

He further added that if otherwise, the abuses targeted at him by critics and the evil that was perpetrated against him be done likewise to his detractors including their children.

His message on Instagram reads; “All those who are judging Oluwo of Iwoland Oba Adewale Akanbi regarding his marital issues now, I have this to say to you…. if I ever did evil or show anything other than love in this my immediate past union, let God Almighty judge me and put the curse on my head and remove the crown from me.

“But if I’m righteous enough in this marriage, may God let me reign for long and always overcome all adversaries and calamities that may come my way. May evil befall the one that did evil to others in the marriage.

“To all who choose to judge without knowing the truth, I forgive you and may God forgive you too but from this moment on, if you judge me without knowing the truth, may the evil that was perpetrated against me be done to you and may your children experience what I went through in this past relationship of mine. AMEN!!! I came out alive and victorious by the grace and power of God Almighty because I’m a special breed by God Almighty,” he added.

The comments by the Oluwo of Iwo comes after his estranged wife Chanel Chin sparked another round of hostilities as she took to social media to take vile shots at her alienated hubby.

Chanel who married the Oluwo of Iwo shortly after he ascended the throne in November 2015, disclosed in a post on Instagram that she is yet to speak out on what she faced in her marriage in the last 4 years out of respect for the royal stool.

Chanel also accused the Oluwo of Iwo of taking up a personal mission to destroy her character with fabricated stories adding that this is not the first time he is attempting to do that.

