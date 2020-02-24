Oluwo promises to respect suspension by Osun Obas

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, on Monday pledged to respect the decision of the Osun State Traditional Rulers Council to suspend him from attending its meetings for six months.

A statement issued by the Secretary to the Oluwo in Council, Kamoru Ademola, said the Council regretted the incident that transpired between Oluwo and the Agbowu of Ogbaagbaa, Oba Dhikurulahi Akinropo.

The statement read: “The Oluwo in council regrets the unfortunate incident that transpired between the Agbowu of Ogbaagbaa and Oluwo of Iwo last week.

“We will also like to put it on record that the Oluwo did not at anytime assault the Agbowu or any other Oba for that matter. However, we respect the decision of the Osun State Council of Obas to suspend the Oluwo from the Council of Obas meetings; though the suspension was harsh and undeserved, the Oluwo will abide by it.

“Once again, we express our gratitude and respect to the Council of Obas and the leadership under the imperial majesty, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Babatunde Enitan Ogunwusi.”

The Obas Council had last Friday suspended the Oluwo for allegedly assaulting the Agbowu during a meeting in Osogbo about two weeks ago.

