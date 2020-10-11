Oluwo’s vehicle stolen in Lagos hotel

Unknown persons have stolen the security vehicle of the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, in a Lagos hotel.

The monarch, who confirmed the development to journalists, said the Hilux security vehicle was stolen between Saturday night and Sunday morning at the hotel where his security aides stayed during his visit to Lagos this weekend.

READ ALSO: Iwo Kingmakers take Oluwo’s matter to court

He said: “It is true, we have reported to security agents. My Hilux car was stolen overnight at Toilam Royal Hotel and Suites at Igbosere Road, Lagos Island, Lagos State.

“The white Hilux was engraved with ‘Oba Adewale Akanbi’ on its mirrors, windshield, and engine.”

Join the conversation

Opinions