Sports
Olympiakos win Conference League final to seal first-ever European title
Olympiakos have emerged winners of the Europa Conference League after defeating Fiorentina 1-0 in the final on Wednesday night.
30-year-old Morocco striker Ayoub El Kaabi scored the 115th-minute winner for his side after both sides had played goalless all through.
Fiorentina, who faced West Ham in last season’s final, lose in the Europa Conference League final for the second year in a row.
Olympiakos become the first Greek team to ever win a European trophy, and they did it right in the presence of a massive Greek crowd at the OPAP Arena.
Jose Luis Mendilibar, who became Olympiakos’ third manager of the season in February, has made a remarkable good name for himself.
This is the second season in a row Mendilibar has taken over a team after Christmas and reached a European final, having led Sevilla to Europa League final last term.
