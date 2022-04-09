Olympic champions Canada defeat Super Falcons in Vancouver friendly

The Super Falcons of Nigeria were outclassed by Oympic champions Canada as they fell to a 2-0 defeat in a friendly played in Vancouver.

Both teams are billed to face each other twice in four days, and the first, played in the early hours of Saturday, saw Canada dominate proceedings.

Second half goals from Jessie Fleming and Vanessa Gilles sealed victory for the hosts after the Falcons held on throughout the first half.

Both teams will meet again on Tuesday, 12th April at 3:30am Nigerian time, in Victoria.

Read Also: Super Falcons will be victorious against Canada, Ebi promises fans

Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie made key first-half saves that kept the scoreline at 0-0 for a long time.

Falcons defender Ashleigh Plumptre of Leicester City was also in action and she prevented the Falcons from going Behind with one good clearance.

Rasheedat Ajibade made efforts up front but Canada’s keeper Stephanie Labbe was good in her position to keep the goals away.

Substitute keeper Tochukwu Oluehi also made brilliant saves to deny Canada a third goal in the encounter.

The friendlies are part of preparations for the Falcons ahead of the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations billed to hold in Morocco in July.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now