Olympic chief, Gumel, urges Team Nigeria to win ‘clean medals’ in Tokyo

President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) Engineer Habu Ahmed Gumel has urged Team Nigeria to make sure they compete clean at the Tokyo Olympic Games and also come back with clean medals.

The Nigerian contingent, with 58 athletes, will compete in nine sports at the Games billed to start from 23 July.

According to Phemmy Adetula, Public Relations Officer of NOC, Gumel on his arrival at the Narita Airport in Tokyo on Sunday urged the athletes to be worthy ambassadors of the country.

“I have to congratulate every athlete representing Nigeria at this games. They are our worthy ambassadors who have toiled day and night to bring glory to our great country,” he said.

“As you are representing Nigeria, you are representing yourselves and your families as well. So, it’s very important that you represent well.

“Your whereabout before, during and after the games is key to us as Nigeria Olympic Committee and we implore you to stay clean and win clean medals.”

Gumel acknowledged the working relationship and understanding of the Honourable Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare and the NOC, saying the partnership has really geared the athletes towards a wonderful outing in Japan.

Team Nigeria will hope to better their last outing at the Olympics in Rio in 2016 where they came back with just one bronze medal, won by the U-23 Eagles in the men’s football event.

The Tokyo Olympics is billed to begin on 23 July and end on 8 August.

