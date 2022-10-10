Olympic Eagles camp opens ahead U-23 AFCON qualifiers

In preparation for their 2023 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against Tanzania this month, the Nigeria U-23 national team will begin camping in Ibadan on Monday.

This was announced in a statement by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The 32 players invited to camp by Coach Salisu Yusuf and crew will train in Ibadan until a final squad is selected to depart Nigeria on 18th October for Dar es Salaam, for the first leg match scheduled for the weekend of 21st – 23rd October.

According to the statement, the team will afterwards return to Ibadan to prepare for the return leg of the tie which will hold at the Lekan Salami Stadium on Saturday, 29th October.

PLAYERS INVITED TO CAMP:

Goalkeepers: Kayode Bankole (Remo Stars); Nathaniel Nwosu (Water FC); Edwin Emelan (Calabar Rovers); Amah John (Box-To-Box FC).

Defenders: Bamayi Calocho (Yumyum FC); Bello Babatunde (Akwa United); James Ajako (Akwa United); Yazid Adamu (MY Jamil FC); Tosin Adegbite (Enyimba FC); Christopher Nwenze (Plateau United); Isaiah Ejeh (Kwara United); Anas Hassan (Vandrezzer FC).

Midfielders: Maurice Chukwu (Rivers United); Uche Ogonna (Campos FC); Haggai Katoh (Plateau United); Olamilekan Adebayo (Remo Stars); Suleiman Abdullahi (Gladano FC); Naziru Awwal (Rangers Int’l); Adam Yakubu (Akwa United); Joshua Alechenu (Nasarawa United); Suleiman Garba Kirki (Kebbi United).

Forwards: Kalu Samuel (Enyimba FC); Edwin John (Water FC); Chisom Orji (Colins Edwin FC); Chidiebere Nwobodo (Rangers Int’l); Ogbuehi Nzuebuchi (Campos FC); Jerry Alex (Kano Pillars); Mustapha Jibrin (Abia Warriors); Ademola Adebabam (Ottasolo FC); Abdulsalam Abdulasalam (Shooting Stars); Zulkifilu Mohammed (Plateau United); Jonathan Alukwe (Heartland FC).

