Olympic Eagles get cash boost ahead Tanzania duel

Nigeria’s U-23 national team have gotten several promises of cash ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Tanzania on Saturday.

Among those who have promised cash are Super Eagles Captain Ahmed Musa as well as the Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has also boosted the morale of the team with promises of cash if they win the encounter.

The team played a 1-1 draw with the Tanzanians in the first leg of the tie, and would hope to complete the mission when they host their opponents on home soil.

The cracker between Nigeria and Tanzania has a swelled money pot for the Olympic Eagles with the sums of $55,000 and N10 million having been promised.

Makinde, who hosted the boys to a dinner at the Government House, Agodi handed over the sum of N10million to the players and officials there and then, and pledged a further sum of $25,000 should the team earn the minimum win against Tanzania that will shoot them into the final round of the qualifiers against the winner of the fixture between Uganda and Guinea.

Just before him, Chairman of the NFF Task Foce on Youth Competitions, Alhaji Aminu Balele Kurfi had presented the team, through Head Coach Salisu Yusuf, the sum of $10,000, being half of the amount he promised them for a win ahead of the first leg against Tanzania in Dar es Salaam.

Balele also pledged the sum of $20,000 for the team should they defeat Tanzania in Ibadan on Saturday, prompting Governor Makinde to also make a pledge of $25,000.

“I am coming to the stadium with the cash; so, it is not a go-and-come-back promise. I will give you the money once you achieve victory,” Makinde said.

Earlier on Friday, Super Eagles’ captain Ahmed Musa had promised the Olympic Eagles the sum of N500,000 for every goal in Saturday’s cliff-hanger at the Lekan Salami Stadium.

