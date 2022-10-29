Olympic Eagles reach final AFCON qualifying round with win over Tanzania

Nigeria’s U-23 national football team have progressed into the final round of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers after defeating Tanzania 2-0 in the second leg of the penultimate round on Saturday.

The Dream Team advanced following a 3-1 aggregate victory having held Tanzania to a 1-1 draw in Dar es Salaam before securing a 2-0 win inside the Lekan Salami stadium.

After a goalless first half, Nigeria broke the deadlock, thanks to goals from Ogunniyi Omojesu and Success Makanjuola.

Omojesu opened the scoring in the 61st minute from a well taken free-kick which beat the Tanzanian wall.

The scorer was then brought down Inside the penalty area with the referee pointing to the spot.

Makanjuola then stepped up to convert and put the U-23 Eagles 2-0 up on 67 minutes.

The U-23 AFCON, which will hold in Morocco, will serve as qualifiers for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

