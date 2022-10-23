Olympic Eagles take first-leg advantage over Tanzania with away draw

The Olympic Eagles of Nigeria played a 1-1 draw with Tanzania in the first leg of the second round match of the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Saturday.

The match which held at the Benjamin Mpaka Stadium in Dar es Salaam, saw Nigeria open scoring in the 29th minute when captain Success Makanjuola converted a penalty.

The penalty was awarded after Akanni Qudus was fouled inside the penalty area by the Tanzanians.

The Tanzanians went on to equalize with 13 minutes remaining after receiving a penalty of their own.

With the draw, Nigeria stand a better chance of advancing as they could take advantage of the away goal.

The second leg will take place at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan, Nigeria, on Saturday, October 29, 2022.

The U-23 AFCON, which will serve as qualification matches for the men’s football competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in France, will take place in Morocco.

