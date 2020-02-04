OLYMPIC QUALIFIERS: Otis impressed with D’tigress preparations so far

Coach of the national women’s basketball team, Otis Hughley has commended the fighting spirit of D’Tigress players who are currently getting ready to fight for a place in Tokyo 2020.

D’tigress are camped in the city of Belgrade since Monday ahead of the 2020 Olympic Games qualifying tournament.

The reigning African Champions are leaving no stone unturned for a place in this year’s summer.

“The girls are raring to go,” he told NBBF media.

Read Also: Ighalo to wear boots adorning tribute to late sister on Man Utd debut

“Their fighting spirit is unparalleled as they always fighting for every ball and giving that extra push.

The team spirit is also high in camp which is a good one for us as a team.

“We are putting finishing touches to our tactics and running some plays. By Wednesday evening, we will be able to evaluate the team and know their level.”

For the tournament, the team have been grouped alongside Mozambique, USA and host-Serbia.

D’tigress will kick off their campaign against Mozambique this Thursday, with the winner snatching one of the two automatic tickets on offer.

They will battle Serbia on Saturday at the Aleksandar Nikolic Hall, Belgrade before facing World Champions – USA on Sunday.

Join the conversation

Opinions