Olympics: Amusan qualifies for 100m hurdles final, to go for gold Monday

Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan became the second Nigerian woman to qualify for the final of the sprint hurdles at the Olympics after winning her semifinal heat in 10.62 seconds in Tokyo.

The reigning African and Commonwealth 100m hurdles champion, who exited at the semifinal stage in her debut five years ago in Rio De Janeiro, is on the verge of emerging champion.

The 24 year old has now joined Glory Alozie who raced to a silver medal finish 21 years ago at the Sydney Olympics in that exclusive club.

Amusan will be hoping to also join Alozie as the second Nigerian woman to win a medal in the event.

Amusan who ran inside 12.50 seconds thrice in Doha, Qatar in 2019 to place fourth in the final at the World Athletics Championship will be aiming to go at least a step higher in her first appearance in the final of the event at the quadrennial games.

She holds a personal season’s best of 12.48 seconds but will need to break 12.40 seconds to quarantee a place at the podium.

Also in Monday’s final are world record holder, Kendra Harrison of the USA, Puerto Rico’s world leader in the event,

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn who set a new 12.26 seconds games record in qualifying for the final and Jamaica’s Britany Anderson who ran a 12.40 seconds lifetime best in the semis.

