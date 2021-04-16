 OLYMPICS: Team Nigeria to no longer camp in Edo as Ministry picks Lagos, P'Harcourt | Ripples Nigeria
OLYMPICS: Team Nigeria to no longer camp in Edo as Ministry picks Lagos, P’Harcourt

The Minister of Youth and Sports development, Sunday Dare has revealed where the Nigerian contingent to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics would be camping.

Dare, who spoke following the conclusion of the 2020 National Sports Festival in Edo state, said Team Nigeria would camp in Lagos and Portharcourt.

Nigerian athletes did put up impressive performances at the sports fiesta which ended on Wednesday as focus has now shifted to the most-anticipated athletics event in the world.

The Tokyo Olympics, which was postponed from the summer of 2020 due the coronavirus pandemic, is set to take place between 23 July and 8 August, 2021.

The home-based component of Team Nigeria is expected to camp in Lagos and Port Harcourt while the the athletes based abroad will be monitored by officials remotely.

Read Also: TOKYO OLYMPICS: Team Nigeria to camp in Edo, take advantage of ‘world-class’ equipment

“As the curtain draws to a close here (Edo), another opens as the 100 days countdown to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics has begun and our athletes are expected to signify to the world that we are ready and that we mean business,” said Dare.

“The successes recorded here would propel us to achieving greater success in Tokyo.

“Preparations will now begin in earnest with the athletes to be camped in Port Harcourt and Lagos. We are also monitoring the performances of the foreign-based athletes closely.”

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that the camping of the team would take place in Edo, as the Minister had in time past cited the availability of world class equipment in the state.

The latest decision is a change in plan by the Ministry, with no particular reason given for the switch.

