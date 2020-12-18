Omah Lay recounts Uganda experience, says he was treated like a common thief

Nigerian singer, Stanley Omah Didia aka Omah Ley has taken to Twitter to recount his ugly experience in Uganda after he was arrested in the capital of Kampala by police for breaching Covid-19 protocols.

Omah Ley and another Nigerian musician, Tems were arrested and later arraigned in court after their performances at the much publicised The Big Brunch concert, which was held at Speke Resort, Wavamunno Rd, Kampala, Uganda.

Omah Lay who returned to Nigeria on Thursday took to Twitter on Friday morning to recall his ordeal in Uganda, describing the past few days as the toughest days of his life.

In the series of tweets on his official account, Omah Lay said that the show promoters confirmed and proved they’d secured all clearances, including COVID-19 compliance, proving that it was okay for him to go ahead with the event.

He said that he was surprised when police swooped upon him and others claiming further that he was treated like a common criminal by the police in Uganda after his arrest.

Omah Lay wrote; “The past few days have been some of the toughest of my life and I wouldn’t wish them on anyone.

“Out in a new country with some beautiful people, and then from nowhere I’m being treated like a common thief.

“Firstly, I want to thank all the amazing fans that came out to see me in Uganda, the smiles on your happy faces that evening would be one of my happiest memories.

“Also I wanna clarify that putting you in harm’s way was never my intention! Before we came out to Uganda, the show promoters confirmed and proved to us they’d secured all the clearances including the Covid 19 compliance.

“At that point, my priority became to make myself available to be taken to the venue and entertain, which I did with the full protection of the Ugandan police.

”Secondly, to my mom, my family, my team, my fans, friends that I caused sleepless nights waiting and praying for me, I apologize for putting you through all that and I can’t stop thanking you enough. I almost lost my mind but your prayers and messages kept me going.

”Finally, I would like to say a big thank you to everyone for your efforts, prayers, messages, tweets. You all went hard.

“Big shout out to my fellow musicians, fans, my family, my friends, my Label, The Nigerian Mission in Uganda, The Presidency, The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Madam Abike. Thank you all so much!

”I have put this behind me and back to what I know how to do best; one Africa.Omah is home,” he concluded.

