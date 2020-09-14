Omeruo welcomes second baby, hints at making another

Super Eagles player Kenneth Omeruo has announced the birth of his second child, a daughter, while also hinting at making another baby.

The 26-year-old defender posted about the arrival of his daughter on an Instagram story on Monday.

Omeruo, who plays for Leganes of Spain, went on to thank his wife for giving him gorgeous kids, and for that he says, he might not be stopping soon.

“Another reason to be grateful to God,” he captioned a photo of himself carrying the new born.

“Thank you, my superwoman @oma_omeruo, it will take the grace of God to stop oh if u keep giving me gorgeous kids like this. I Love you.”

Omeruo and Chioma gave birth to their first child, Chairein in 2018.

