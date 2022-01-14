Omicron now dominant variant of COVID-19 in Nigeria –WHO

The World Health Organisation has disclosed that the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 is dominant among the cases recently recorded in Nigeria.

In a report released by the African regional office of the WHO, it was stated that COVID-19 cases in Africa have reached 10.9, while the Omicron variant is growing in Cabo Verde, Nigeria, Ghana and Senegal with the first two countries taking the lead.

According to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Nigeria has recorded 249,586 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 3,092 deaths

The WHO report reads in part, “In countries experiencing a surge in cases, the fast-spreading Omicron variant has become the dominant type. While it took around four weeks for the Delta variant to surpass the previously dominant Beta, Omicron outpaced Delta within two weeks in the worst-hit African countries.”

Meanwhile, the WHO also expressed concern over the low rate of vaccination against COVID-19 in Africa.

The organisation lamented that only around 10% of Africa’s population has been fully vaccinated.

“This year should mark a turning point in Africa’s COVID-19 vaccination drive. With vast swaths of the population still unvaccinated, our chances of limiting the emergence and impact of deadly variants are frighteningly slim,” the report quoted Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa.

According to Nigeria’s National Primary Health Centre Development Agency (NPHCDA) just 4,898,251, of the country’s population have been fully vaccinated.

NPHCA lists Nasarawa, Jigawa, Ogun, Zamfara, and Oyo as the states with the highest percentages of vaccinated citizens.

