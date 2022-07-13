Omo-Agege announces Orubebe as campaign DG for Delta Governorship ambition

Deputy Senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has named Elder God’sday Orubebe, a former minister of Niger Delta affairs, as the director general of his campaign organization.

Omo-Agege is the APC governorship candidate for Delta State in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The appointment was made known in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja by Mr. Ima Niboro, the organization’s Director of Communications and Media Strategy.

Orubebe was recruited on board to enhance the organization with his breadth of knowledge, according to Omo-Agege, who was quoted by Niboro.

Interestingly, Orubebe and Niboro were stalwarts of the opposition People’s Democratic Party who both served under the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

While Orubebe served as a minister, Niboro served as an aide to then President Jonathan on media affairs.

On March 31, 2015, Orubebe disrupted activities at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) collation center in Abuja, out of what appeared to be allegiance to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and President Jonathan.

He took action to prevent the acceptance of election results from states that would have helped Buhari win the presidency.

Prof. Attahiru Jega, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission at the time, expressed disappointment at the behavior and public display of hooliganism by the minister, who later apologized to the country for his behavior and said he regretted what he had done.

