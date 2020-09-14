Omo-Agege assures constitution review panel won’t kill any bill

The deputy president of the Nigerian Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege has promised that the constitution review panel would not kill any bill sent to it for constitution alteration.

In a statement on Sunday, Omo-Agege, who is the chairman of the Senate’s 1999 Constitution review committee, also said that the committee was not under any pressure from external forces.

The statement which was released by his media aide, Yomi Odunuga read in part, “Any Nigerian who feels strongly about any issue that ought to be addressed in this exercise, has a right within the time stipulated to put their thoughts in writing by way of a memo and submit the same to us.

“Upon receipt of that, we will meet as a committee, set up some sub-committees within the main committee that will go to each of the geopolitical zones. There they will reach out and ask people to step forward and speak to the memo that they have already submitted to us.”

The committee on constitution review had earlier fixed September 11 as deadline for submission of memoranda but shifted it last week to September 25, 2020.

