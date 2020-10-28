Omo-Agege begs militants to shelve planned attack over #EndSARS protesters’ demands

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the Deputy President of the Senate, has begged members of the Reformed Niger Delta Avengers (RNDA) to halt their planned attacks on oil facilities in the region over demands made by #EndSars protesters.

The Senator who made the appeal on Wednesday when he hosted a delegation of Oil and Gas Host Communities of Nigeria (HOSCON) in Abuja, led by elder statesman, Chief (Dr ) Wellington Okrika.

During the meeting, Omo-Agege further stated that that any strike by the militants would create economic setback for the country and additional environmental degradation in the area.

He also stressed that with the nation still battling with the challenges posed by COVID-19 and the aftermath of End SARS protests which was hijacked by hoodlums, it cannot afford another militancy problem at the moment.

“Whatever it is, we must maintain peace in the Niger Delta. I say this in view of the new agitations by the Reformed Niger Delta Avengers. We are just coming out of the End SARS protest which, of course, we all witnessed how a peaceful protest was hijacked by those with sinister agenda. We are all witnesses to what happened afterwards even when we must acknowledge that in a democracy, protest is a right provided those that do it do so peacefully without abridging the rights of others,” Omo-Agege said.

Speaking further, he urged HOSCON members to “go back to our people in the creeks and tell them we are here for them. We are here to champion their requests. We don’t want the peace of the Niger Delta to be disturbed or disrupted. We are here to protect the interest of our people.

“Yes, I may be the Deputy President of the Senate today but, I am first of all, a Senator representing my people. I am here and I am your own. I am your eye. We shall not disappoint you.

“Take this commendation to our brothers in the creeks that they have done well in keeping the peace and we will table their requests before the authorities as they have channelled that request through me. We shall ensure the right things are done,” he concluded.

