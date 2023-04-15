Omo-Agege never believed in Tinubu, secretly worked for Obi in Delta, APC chieftain, Ojougbo alleges

Cairo Ojuogbo, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Delta State has accused Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, of working for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi during the February 25 presidential election against the APC candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Ojuogbo who made the allegations while appearing on an Arise TV political program on Saturday morning, said Omo-Agege did not believe that Tinubu would win the presidential election and as such was working underground for Obi.

Ojuogbo claimed Omo-Agege who was the APC governorship candidate for the March 18 gubernatorial election in Delta, had cut a deal with Obi and the LP and was secretly working for the emergence of the former Anambra State Governor as the president.

READ ALSO:Split in Delta APC over expulsion of Deputy Senate President, Omo-Agege

“Omo-Agege did anti-party, he never believed Tinubu will win the presidential election. If you take a look at all his posters, it was Peter Obi,” he said.

“He never believed Tinubu would win the election; he never worked for his emergence.

“Look at the way he carried out his campaign in Delta State; he gathered small boys and used them. He said he was in politics to injure people, after which he goes around begging leaders,” Ojuogbo added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now