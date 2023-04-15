Politics
Omo-Agege never believed in Tinubu, secretly worked for Obi in Delta, APC chieftain, Ojougbo alleges
Cairo Ojuogbo, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Delta State has accused Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, of working for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi during the February 25 presidential election against the APC candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
Ojuogbo who made the allegations while appearing on an Arise TV political program on Saturday morning, said Omo-Agege did not believe that Tinubu would win the presidential election and as such was working underground for Obi.
Ojuogbo claimed Omo-Agege who was the APC governorship candidate for the March 18 gubernatorial election in Delta, had cut a deal with Obi and the LP and was secretly working for the emergence of the former Anambra State Governor as the president.
READ ALSO:Split in Delta APC over expulsion of Deputy Senate President, Omo-Agege
“Omo-Agege did anti-party, he never believed Tinubu will win the presidential election. If you take a look at all his posters, it was Peter Obi,” he said.
“He never believed Tinubu would win the election; he never worked for his emergence.
“Look at the way he carried out his campaign in Delta State; he gathered small boys and used them. He said he was in politics to injure people, after which he goes around begging leaders,” Ojuogbo added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...