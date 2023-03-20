Omo-Agege rejects Delta governorship election results

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in last Saturday’s governorship election in Delta, Ovie Omo-Agege, has rejected the result of the election announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The commission had earlier on Monday declared Chief Sheriff Oborevwori of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the election.

In a statement issued by Mr. Sunday Areh, his media aide in Asaba on Monday, Omo-Agege said the election was characterised by massive fraud, unprecedented vote-buying, and voter suppression.

He said: “The declaration was made in spite of the myriad of infractions and acts of impunity on the part of the PDP in the course of the election.

“These were brought to the attention of INEC with incontrovertible proof.

“The fraudulent nature of the so-called victory of PDP is just too damning and daring for it to be acceptable in any decent society.

“Most of the infractions are in the public domain and known to INEC officials and security agencies involved in superintending the election.”

The Deputy Senate President recalled that the result of the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections pointed to an unequivocal rejection of the PDP in Delta State.

“Of the three senatorial seats, APC won two while PDP controversially edged out the Labour Party in Delta North to claim one.

“On the basis of the factors listed and more that will come later, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege and the APC unequivocally reject the declaration of Oborevwori of the PDP as the winner of the election.

“As democrats, we will challenge this fraudulent result using all legal means and reclaim the mandate given by the good people of Delta.”

