Omo-Agege’s governorship declaration empty, uninspiring — Delta govt

The Delta State Government on Friday described as empty and uninspiring the address delivered by the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, during the declaration of his 2023 governorship bid.

Omo-Agege, who announced his governorship bid on Thursday, described Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as a failure in the state.

The State Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, while speaking at a news conference in Asaba, stressed that the Deputy Senate President lacked the needed capacity to run the affairs of the state.

He noted that Omo-Agege failed to tell the people of Delta what he intended to do for them despite the live television coverage of the declaration.

Aniagwu said: “Delta is made up of men and women of integrity and we expect that any of our own irrespective of political party cannot lower the banner by coming up with such emptiness.

“It is important that we advise him to up the ante and not to make members of the general public who are not Deltans to think that our level of understanding of issues is waning.

“We remain number one in the country and that is why we say ‘Delta nor dey carry last’ and we do not want somebody that is supposed to occupy a very responsible position to lower that very enviable position that our state has occupied in the scheme of things either politically or otherwise.

“Yesterday, in the course of his declaration, he displayed a very high level of indiscipline because he told the people he was going to start that event at 10:00 a.m. but he did not show up until 3:00 p.m. which means he does not even have respect for time.

“He didn’t even know that time between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. is very important to those persons he had gathered and they would have used that time to also engage in other very productive ventures.

“The man who is aspiring to lead our state cannot display that level of indiscipline in the first instance.

“We are also shocked that on a live broadcast which he had paid a reasonable amount of money, for the purpose of showcasing himself and if on a live programme he cannot even tell the people what he wants to do to govern our state, you can understand why we are disappointed at that emptiness.

“First and foremost, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa is not on the ballot for the governorship election of Delta State ahead of 2023 because he is about to finish his second term in office which the Constitution allows him.

“And so anybody saying we are going to chase him out of office when the man is already preparing to leave the office means that the man does not actually understand the situation of things.

“This is not a time to say you want to chase out a man who is not contesting with you. If you must chase, you must run after those that you are in the same race with because to the best of our knowledge, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa is not running the same race with Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

“A man cannot be in a boxing ring preparing to knock out his opponent and then you who is in a tennis court is now preparing to win him. It is not the same game and that also further underlines the emptiness of that declaration.

“We have three senatorial districts and in the last seven years, our people do acknowledge the level of unity, of harmony, infrastructural development, advancement in human capital across these senatorial districts.

“But another fact that underlines the emptiness of that declaration is the fact that our dear brother who is occupying a very exalted position, is not even aware of the level of development that characterized these senatorial districts in the last seven years.

“Outlining a few of the ignorance displayed at a very high level, he did mention that our dear brothers in Ndokwa nation have been marginalized and have not benefited from the Okowa administration.”

