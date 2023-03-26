OMO, Sunlight and Lux to be affected by Unilever Nigeria’s market exit

Unilever Nigeria Plc will discontinue the production of OMO, Sunlight and Lux, as the company reviews its business model.

The manufacturer says it will exit two categories, Home Care and Skin Cleansing, which will affect the aforementioned brands.

Ripples Nigeria understands that the exit from these two markets could lead to Unilever Nigeria selling the Home Care and Skin Cleansing business segment.

It will also make Unilever Nigeria competitive and profitable in the country’s market, the firm said in a statement sent to Ripples Nigeria, adding that it will enable the manufacturer to enhance its ability to meet consumer needs.

Commenting on Unilever Nigeria repurposing its portfolio, the firm’s Managing Director, Carl Cruz, said: “All companies need to adapt to changing market circumstances and now is the right time for us to reposition Unilever Nigeria Plc. to better meet the needs of our consumers, shareholders, and employees.

“We are a truly Nigerian business and the oldest serving manufacturer in the country. By making these changes, we will unleash the sustained and profitable growth we need to be here for the next 100 years as well.”

In the statement, Cruz said Unilever Nigeria will gradually exit the two categories, explaining it will affect only OMO, Sunlight and Lux.

He added that the company was “better poised to drive the rest of its brand portfolio for growth into the future and strengthen business operations with measures to digitize and simplify processes.”

