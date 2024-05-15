Omokri analyses why Obi can’t be Nigeria’s president

Reno Omokri, the former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has dropped another clanger on the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, saying the former Anambra State governor is a spent force and can never be Nigeria’s president.

Omokri who has made himself Obi’s number one critic, said the recent romance of the LP chieftain with the Northern region and some of its leaders will not make northerners vote for him as they will not forget allegations that Obi had called for a religious war during a campaign at a popular Nigerian church.

Omokri added that Nigerians do not trust Obi and as such, will never vote for him in future elections.

In a series of tweets on X, Omokri said:

“What is the significance of Peter Obi’s rapprochement with Northern powerbrokers in the Peoples Democratic Party? Not much. Peter Obi right now is tainted. How?

“Have you forgotten about Deborah Samuel? Of course not. The memory is still fresh in your mind, primarily because you are a Christian and you empathise with her, seeing as she was killed by a core Northern Muslim mob on charges of blasphemy.

“Now, perform this emotional intelligence exercise. If you cannot and will not forget Deborah Samuel, how do you think any Muslim, Northern or Southern, is going to forget a man who was caught on tape plotting religious war against you? How?

“The North Remembers is not just an episode from the television series, Game of Thrones. It is an actual way of life of Northern Nigeria. They have the memory of an elephant.

“They read al-Quran, which warns them about such people, who are referred to as Munafiq. You know how sensitive religion is in Nigeria. And then you think the Muslim Ummah will forgive and forget Peter Obi’s words? Peter Obi will be 63 in six weeks. People don’t change when they are that old.

READ ALSO:Omokri bombs Obi again, digs up old tweet of threat to non-indigene

“Especially when Peter Obi has never owned up to the tape and apologised. Instead, when asked three times by Charles Aniagolu if that was him on the tape, Obi dodged the question.

“And then you combine his Yes Daddy tape with his jumping from one church to the other, shouting, ‘Church, take back your country,’ and you think Muslims are that naive as to forgive such a man?

“A man that was so politically naive to visit Arewa House on October 17, 2022, and chose to use that forum of all places to defend ESN as a group that was founded by Southeastern Governors (he lied. ESN was founded by Nnamdi Kanu on Sunday, December 13, 2020.)

“Did Buhari change? So, why would you expect the Muslim Ummah to believe Obi has changed? Look, forget it. As far as the Presidency is concerned, Obi is a spent force.

“The only thing he can do is the same thing he did in 2023, only that he will be less effective now. And that is to be a spoiler for the Peoples Democratic Party by depriving them of Southeastern votes.

“As for South-South votes, Obi will not get them in 2027 or be able to influence their direction. As long as Tinubu delivers the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, or at least comes very close to completion.

“Yes, people will agree to meet with him out of courtesy. Some will do so to explore if they can get him to give them his bloc vote. But no Northerner of standing in his right mind will run with Obi. Not Waziri Atiku, Rabiu Kwankwaso, or Nasir-El-Rufai.

“For Arewa, you can touch the North and be forgiven. But you cannot touch Islam and be forgiven.”

