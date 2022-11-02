Omokri attacks Wike, accuses gov, others of playing politics of ethnicity

The internal wrangling in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has continued to generate concerns in the polity, as the former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, slammed Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and other members of the party loyal to him for insisting on the resignation of the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

The Rivers State Governor and his four colleagues – Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) – have stayed away from the PDP presidential campaign activities to press home their demand for the removal of Ayu.

The governors are pushing for the resignation of the former Senate President to pave way for a southerner to become the party chairman following the emergence of Atiku Abubakar, a northerner, as the party’s presidential candidate in the primary held in May.

Efforts to bring ranks in the opposition party together ahead of 2023 general elections have failed.

Tweeting on Wednesday, Omokri expressed his disappointment at Wike and his loyalists in the party for their insistence.

The PDP chieftain said the crisis rocking the party would have been resolved if the demands of Wike’s camp had been based on the politics of ideas.

He wrote: “I wish Governors Wike and his loyalists had opposed Waziri Atiku on the basis of competency. That may have flown. But to base their opposition solely on the fact that he is a Northerner is retrogressive. Nigeria must play politics of ideas, not politics of ethnicity.”

By Ambali Abdulkabeer

