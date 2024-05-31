Omokri bombs Obi, Ezekwesili for keeping quiet as IPOB goes on rampage in South-East

Former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri on Thursday night, lampooned the duo of Peter Obi and Oby Ezekwesili for not speaking out on the sit-at-home order declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the South-East.

In a series of tweets on his X handle, Omokri wondered why the presidential candidate of the Labour Party and former governor of Anambra State would remain silent as the IPOB group went on the rampage while enforcing the order which was declared to commemorate the fallen heroes and heroines of Biafra who died during the Biafra/Nigeria civil war.

Omokri said it was hypocritical that Obi who is a leader in the South-East should remain silent while always quick to comment on issues that concerns other regions.

The former presidential aide also had strong words for Ezekwesili, a former Education minister, whom he said was quick to condemn the return of the old Nigerian national anthem by President Bola Tinubu but failed to say a word in condemnation of the acts of the proscribed group.

“When will Peter Obi condemn the violence and killings going on in the Southeast today? It takes him two seconds to condemn it if it occurs in the North and Southwest,” Omokri wrote in one of the posts.

“Why is he silent over the mayhem and chaos in Igboland as IPOB marks the 57th anniversary of the declaration of the defunct Republic of Biafra? Or is he sympathetic to Biafra?”

READ ALSO:BIAFRA DAY: Pandemonium as IPOB sit-at-home turns bloody

In other tweets, he said:

“Peter Obi has still not spoken up about the chaos that ensued in the Southeast today due to IPOB’s sit-at-home order to mark the 57th anniversary of the declaration of the defunct Republic of Biafra.”

“The day will be over in 30 minutes, and still, Peter Obi has not spoken about the mayhem that occurred in the Southeast today. This is a man that speaks in two seconds if it occurs in the North or Southwest or anywhere outside Igboland. We are watching.”

“Why Are Peter Obi and Oby Ezekwesili Silent? Are They Also Sitting at Home? Can a Man Who Obeys IPOB Be Nigeria’s President?”

“It took Oby Ezekwesili two seconds to comment about the National Anthem. But now that a National Disgrace is happening in her own backyard, with IPOB attacking soldiers and unknown gunmen killing innocent people, the beautiful Oby has silently gone to learn the old National Anthem. We are watching!”

“Oby Ezekwesili, we sight you! You are quiet with all that is happening in the Southeast today. IPOB is causing chaos and killings in Igboland and you have mechie onu.”

“Were you not the one who wrote a letter to the Governor of Lagos demanding a breakdown of the ethnic origins of all those whose houses were demolished for blocking waterways and drainages? Was it not you who accused Lagosians of “ethnic baiting”? Today, you are silent. We see you, Obi. We see you!”

