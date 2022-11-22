Omokri brands Peter Obi a liar, demands probe into inclusion of his name in Pandora Papers

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, on Tuesday, said the Labour Party (LP) flag bearer, Peter Obi, was the least qualified of all the presidential candidates in terms of educational achievements.

Omokri, who spoke on an Arise TV interview monitored by Ripples Nigeria, argued that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was a graduate of Chicago Univeristy despite his alleged involvement in drug-related activities.

The PDP chieftain also faulted all the opinion polls which had tipped the former Anambra State Governor ahead of his rivals for victory next year.

He also demanded investigation into Obi’s credentials and the inclusion of his name in the Pandora papers scandal.

He said: “Peter Obi is the least qualified out of the candidates regarding educational achievements.

“I confirmed to Chicago State University myself and they confirmed that Bola Ahmed Tinubu is an alumnus of the institution and this is what I want to be known. I have the documents with me regarding his academic antecedents.

“We can focus on his alleged drug ties but his educational background checks out.

“We must criticize with facts and not dishonest information; Peter Obi has told more lies than the other candidates — from IPOB, Peter Obi and other lies. He also claimed that BAT send an anti-Igbo WhatsApp message. This was what I tried to establish.

“He should not be making clarifications and being taken out of context, after the fact.

“38 percent of the Nigerian populace according to Statistica, speaks ONLY Hausa, so that tells you something. Moost of these polls are carried out by Peter Obi’s acolytes — most of these polls are flawed.

“Obi is the only one mentioned by the Pandora Papers regarding money laundering so where is the competence? We need to question his credentials”.

By Ambali Abdulkabeer

