Omokri calls for arrest of Obi, Datti

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, on Wednesday, stated that if the Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi and his running partner Datti Baba-Ahmed make treasonable utterances, the Federal Government should arrest them.

On Tuesday, Lai Mohammed, the minister of information and culture, had charged Obi and Baba-Ahmed with instigating riots over the election results.

The minister claimed that they ran the risk of facing treason charges, but Obi refuted the charge and charged the administration with malicious intent.

However, Reno reacted by stating that if they make treasonous remarks, they should both be arrested.

He tweeted, “I read Peter Obi‘s statement denying alleged treason. I believe the #NigerianElections2023 was rigged.

“However, I agree that Datti Baba-Ahmed’s comments were near treasonable. If Obi does not condemn his running mate’s comments, then he is guilty by association!

“The next time either Peter Obi or Datti Baba-Ahmed open their mouths to make treasonous comments, the Federal Government should arrest them.

“Nothing will happen. What happened when FG arrested Nnamdi Kanu? Did heaven fall? Arrest the wimpy simps if they blab anyhow!

“Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed said they have confidence in the judiciary, yet Datti is making anti-democratic threats?

“Atiku protested in Abuja. Have Peter and Datti protested? Third place that want to be declared winners? If they talk treason, they go to prison!”

