Omokri condemns Igboho’s arrest, demands fundraiser for activist

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, on Tuesday, condemned the arrest of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho.

Igboho was arrested at an airport in Cotonou, Benin Republic, on Monday night.

Omokri, who reacted to the development on his Facebook page on Tuesday, urged the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere; and the Aare Ona Kankanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams; to immediately organise a fundraiser to cover the activist’s legal fees.

He also urged politicians in the South-West to speak up against Igboho’s arrest.

The ex-presidential aide stressed that Igboho deserves from Nigerians, the same commitment President Muhammadu Buhari has continued to show to killer herdsmen.

He wrote: “The reported arrest of Sunday Igboho in Cotonou is unfortunate. He is a heroic freedom fighter who defended us. We must now repay his good turn and also defend him and gather resources for his legal defence.

“Igboho deserves the same commitment from us that Buhari has shown and continues to show to killer herdsmen and bandits. Buhari has refused to categorise his kinsmen, who shot down a multimillion-dollar Nigerian Air Force jet as terrorists. They lied that the jet crashed, but the pilot survived and blew open their lies.

“Yet, he has criminalised one of the few Nigerians brave enough to stand up to killer herdsmen. And that is why I stand with Igboho. Not for secession. But for defending his people.

“I am ready to publicly put my money where my mouth is. I urge Afenifere and Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams; to openly start a fundraiser for Sunday Igboho’s legal defence.

“Buhari openly supports killer herdsmen. We should not hide our support for Igboho. Garba Shehu openly released a statement that Miyetti Allah deserves respect. Igboho also deserves respect, if not from the government, then from us, for defending Nigerians from killer herdsmen.

“In fact, any politician in the South-West that remains silent while Buhari is persecuting Igboho must be marked and punished in 2023!

