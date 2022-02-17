Omokri connects Kyari’s ‘supercop’ status amid drug links to his religion and tribe

Reno Omokri, a socio-political activist has proffered a reason behind the ‘supercop’ status of the embattled Deputy Police Commissioner, DCP Abba Kyari who is being investigated over drug-peddling links.

Omokri made this assertion on Wednesday through a Facebook post, saying that Kyari was made a supercop because of his religion and tribe.

He also “There is no ethnic or religious balance in Nigeria’s law enforcement agencies, and that is why someone like DCP Abba Kyari became a super-cop.

“The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Attorney General, IGP, EFCC Chairman, NDLEA Chairman are all Northern Muslim males.

“Where is the balance? How is that possible in a multiethnic nation? Nepotism and tribalism made Kyari a super-cop! And do not be deceived. There are other undiscovered Kyari’s in the system”.

Read also: NDLEA clarifies officials’ roles in Kyari’s drug ‘gang’, pledges fair prosecution

In the ongoing case, the National Drug Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) distanced its operatives at the Enugu International Airport from the drug deal allegedly involving Kyari.

The anti-drug agency, in a statement, said it remains committed to the evidence-based investigation and would not be deterred by “any misrepresentation of facts.”

