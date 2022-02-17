Politics
Omokri connects Kyari’s ‘supercop’ status amid drug links to his religion and tribe
Reno Omokri, a socio-political activist has proffered a reason behind the ‘supercop’ status of the embattled Deputy Police Commissioner, DCP Abba Kyari who is being investigated over drug-peddling links.
Omokri made this assertion on Wednesday through a Facebook post, saying that Kyari was made a supercop because of his religion and tribe.
He also “There is no ethnic or religious balance in Nigeria’s law enforcement agencies, and that is why someone like DCP Abba Kyari became a super-cop.
“The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Attorney General, IGP, EFCC Chairman, NDLEA Chairman are all Northern Muslim males.
“Where is the balance? How is that possible in a multiethnic nation? Nepotism and tribalism made Kyari a super-cop! And do not be deceived. There are other undiscovered Kyari’s in the system”.
Read also: NDLEA clarifies officials’ roles in Kyari’s drug ‘gang’, pledges fair prosecution
In the ongoing case, the National Drug Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) distanced its operatives at the Enugu International Airport from the drug deal allegedly involving Kyari.
The anti-drug agency, in a statement, said it remains committed to the evidence-based investigation and would not be deterred by “any misrepresentation of facts.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...