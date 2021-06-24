Politics
Omokri slams Gumi over comments exonerating herdsmen from criminality
Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has issued a scathing critique of popular Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi over comments excusing bandits and herders of criminalities.
Omokri made this call via his Twitter handle on Thursday in response to comments by Gumi during an AriseTV interview.
In an interview with Arise TV, the Islamic cleric said: “The herdsmen are kidnapping children not to kill them but to get money; so how can you compare somebody who is killing our gallant men directly to somebody who is kidnapping children to make money and not to kill them. Look, we need some fairness in what we are doing.”
READ ALSO: Jonathan’s ex-aide, Omokri, calls out Malami over use of VPN to allegedly bypass Twitter ban
In his response, Omokri charged the security agencies to arrest the cleric over such a remark liable of setting ‘Nigeria on fire’.
In a tweet, Omokri wrote: “What is wrong with this man? Herdsmen don’t just abduct schoolchildren. Even if that is true (it is not), what is ‘only’ about that? Herdsmen have killed thousands of citizens in every Nigerian state. Gumi may set Nigeria on fire. How can he say this and walk free?”
His call aligns with that of many other Nigerians who have previously asserted that Gumi has to be arrested and questioned by the security agencies over his alliances with bandits.
By Mayowa Oladeji
