Omokri slams Gumi over ‘PR work’ on behalf of bandits

Former media aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has slammed a renowned Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi for always coming to the defence of bandits wreaking havoc across the country.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Gumi warned against the declaration of bandits as terrorists, saying such action from the government will come with a prize.

“The moment they are termed Terrorist – Islamic for that matter, the direct foreign Jihadist movements will set in in force. This is the most probable consequence, the price of which is not worth it,” Gumi noted.

However, Omokri, in a Twitter post on Monday slammed the federal government for going after bandits, while turning a blind eye to ‘an inspiration to terrorists’,

He further queried why Gumi had never spoken on behalf of the victims across the country.

“Sheikh Gumi never speaks for the victims. But when terrorists bandits are affected, he speaks. How long shall a government that is after Igboho and Kanu continue tolerating the PR work Gumi is doing for terrorists bandits? Gumi is an inspiration to these terrorists,” Omokri wrote.

