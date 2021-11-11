Omokri slams Minister, Lai, over real reason behind Lagos-Benin border closure

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has slammed the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed over the reasons behind the closure of the country’s land borders with the Benin Republic.

According to Omokri, this decision was made by the Federal Government in order to railroad Benin Republic into handing over the Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Igboho for prosecution.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, he also stated that the reports that the FG closed the borders in order to redress the menace of smuggling is a lie.

Omokri wrote: “Buhari claims he closed the Benin Republic-Nigeria border because of banditry.

“That is a lie from the mouth of Lai Mohammed. The real reason behind the closure is to pressure the Beninese government to hand over Igboho to him.”

Igboho was arrested with his wife in Benin Republic and is currently undergoing trial while.gis wife has been released.

