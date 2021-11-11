Politics
Omokri slams Minister, Lai, over real reason behind Lagos-Benin border closure
A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has slammed the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed over the reasons behind the closure of the country’s land borders with the Benin Republic.
According to Omokri, this decision was made by the Federal Government in order to railroad Benin Republic into handing over the Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Igboho for prosecution.
In a series of tweets on Thursday, he also stated that the reports that the FG closed the borders in order to redress the menace of smuggling is a lie.
READ ALSO: Lai Mohammed cautions prominent Nigerians against divisive utterances
Omokri wrote: “Buhari claims he closed the Benin Republic-Nigeria border because of banditry.
“That is a lie from the mouth of Lai Mohammed. The real reason behind the closure is to pressure the Beninese government to hand over Igboho to him.”
Igboho was arrested with his wife in Benin Republic and is currently undergoing trial while.gis wife has been released.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...