Omokri tackles Peter Obi again over 2023 manifesto

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has taken a swipe at the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for failing to come up with a manifesto with just 85 days to the 2023 election.

The former presidential aide had on November 30 slammed Obi for not having a manifesto for his presidential campaign.

He added that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was 100 times better than the former Anambra State governor.

In another post on his verified Twitter handle on Friday, Omokri described the LP candidate as an unserious politician.

He wrote: “85 days to the election and Peter Obi does not have a manifesto. Even a university student contesting for Student Union President won’t be this unserious. These are things that you get ready even before your declaration. Obi is prepared for trading, not for leading!”

