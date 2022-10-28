Omokri tackles Peter Obi over 1453–member campaign council

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, on Friday, described as wasteful the Presidential Campaign Council put together by the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The Labour Party had on Wednesday released an updated list of 1,453 members for the campaign council.

The party had earlier released a list of 1,234 members of the same council which was later withdrawn to accommodate more people of diverse interests.

READ ALSO: Why Peter Obi cannot win 2023 presidential election – Omokri

Omokri, who reacted to the list, slammed the LP for putting up a bogus campaign council.

He wrote: “How can Peter Obi, who promised to reduce the cost of governance, assemble a 1453-member Presidential Campaign Council? It’s contradictory to his message. Waziri Atiku has a committee of less than a thousand people. That is leadership. A 1453-member PCC is wasteful!”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now