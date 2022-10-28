Connect with us

Omokri tackles Peter Obi over 1453–member campaign council

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, on Friday, described as wasteful the Presidential Campaign Council put together by the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The Labour Party had on Wednesday released an updated list of 1,453 members for the campaign council.

The party had earlier released a list of 1,234 members of the same council which was later withdrawn to accommodate more people of diverse interests.

Omokri, who reacted to the list, slammed the LP for putting up a bogus campaign council.

He wrote: “How can Peter Obi, who promised to reduce the cost of governance, assemble a 1453-member Presidential Campaign Council? It’s contradictory to his message. Waziri Atiku has a committee of less than a thousand people. That is leadership. A 1453-member PCC is wasteful!”

