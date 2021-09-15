Politics
Omokri tags Buhari ‘enemy of progress’, after fresh appeal for foreign loans
A former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has lampooned President Muhammadu Buhari over his fresh appeal to solicit for foreign loans.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that Buhari urged the Senate to approve $4 billion and €710 million external loans.
The president’s request was contained in a letter addressed to Senate President Ahmad Lawan and read at plenary yesterday.
However, in a series of tweets on Wednesday, Omokri labelled the President ‘an enemy of progress’ over his incessant loans, considering the country’s debt profile.
READ ALSO: Omokri warns Ohanaeze not to trust President Buhari’s pledges
He wrote: “A new $4 billion loan. What is Buhari even using all these loans for? Useless things like Naval Base in Kano’s desert and sewing Igbo trousers that never reach the ankle. What has this nation called Nigeria done to deserve this enemy of progress?
“Naira is now ₦550 to $1, and Buhari still wants to borrow an additional $4 billion after increasing foreign debt from $10 billion in 2015 to $34 billion today? Does he have no shame? What type of bambiala mentality is this? Is it until Naira gets to ₦1000 to $1?”
