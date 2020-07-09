Latest Politics

OMOKRI TO BUHARI: Is there a law that EFCC Chairmen can only come from the north?

July 9, 2020
'Respect your old age', stop lying, Jonathan’s ex-aide fires back at Buhari’s spokesman
Reno Omokri, former media aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has reacted to the appointment of Mohammed Umar as the new boss of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in place of suspended acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu.

Omokri who bared his thoughts on the development in a post on Twitter on Wednesday, rhetorically asked President Muhammadu Buhari if there was a law stating that EFCC Chairmen can only come from the north.

He further asked President Buhari if there was no Southerner deemed credible enough to head the anti-graft agency.

Omokri in the post on Twitter wrote: “Is there any law that says @officialEFCC Chairmen can only come from the North? Magu goes and is replaced with another Northerner, Mohammed Umar.

“There have now been 5 chairmen. Each has been a Northern Muslim. What‘s happening? Are there no credible Southerners?” he asked.

Magu is being probed by a panel constituted by Buhari over allegations of corrupt practices raised against him by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

