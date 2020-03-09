OMOKRI TO BUHARI: Rehabilitate widows, orphans of soldiers killed by B’Haram, not repentant terrorists

A former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari over attempts by his administration to rehabilitate supposedly repentant Boko Haram members.

He tweeted on his official Twitter account-@renoomokri, “Dear General @MBuhari, Use the money you currently use to rehabilitate repentant Boko Haram, to rehabilitate widows and orphans of @HQNigerianArmy soldiers killed by Boko Haram. You were not rigged in to forgive Boko Haram. You were rigged to give them defeat!”

In about 10 years of its attacks on the country, Boko Haram has killed thousands of Nigerians, inflicted injuries of all sorts on several others and destroyed properties worth billions of Naira. Many citizens, including school girls, women and children have remained in their captivity.

However, the Nigerian government, under President Muhammadu Buhari has been rehabilitating members of the group said to have repented and reintegrating them into the society.

The programme has continued unabated amid criticisms against it by many Nigerians.

