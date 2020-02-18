OMOKRI TO BUHARI: Show you are in charge, sack Monguno or Abba Kyari

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan, has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to prove he’s in charge of his government by either sacking his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari or the National Security Adviser, NSA, Major Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd).

The lawyer and author made the call in a post on his official Twitter page on Tuesday while reacting to the feud between the pair after the NSA, in a leaked memo, accused the CoS to the President, of unwarranted “meddlesomeness” on matters of national security,

Omokri in a series of tweets said that failure to sack either Kyari or Monguno would prove that President Buhari is not in charge of his government as insinuated in some quarters.

He wrote: “Who is truly the President of Nigeria between Abba Kyari and General @MBuhari? One rigged himself into power, while the other is using the rigged power.

READ ALSO: IHEDIOHA: Supreme Court sets date for judicial review

“Anyone who knows the answer should say because Nigerians and @AishaMBuhari don’t know the answer.

“After the revelations in the NSA’s memo, General @MBuhari must demonstrate that he is in charge by sacking the NSA, Major General Monguno (rtd) or the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari. If none of them is sacked, then we know that Buhari is NOT in charge!”

The NSA, in the leaked memo, also fired a warning message to all service chiefs to desist from taking further directives from the President’s Chief of Staff.

In the memo dated December 9, 2019, the NSA accused Kyari of issuing directives to the service chiefs without the knowledge or approval of President Buhari, and sidelining him (NSA) in making strategic decisions in national security operations.

Join the conversation

Opinions