OMOKRI TO SOYINKA: Don’t complain about Buhari, apologise for bringing the worst ruler in history

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has said that Professor Wole Soyinka had no basis to criticize President Muhammadu Buhari.

He described Buhari as the worst leader in Nigeria’s history and asked that Soyinka, should rather accept responsibility for bringing him to power and apologise to Nigerians.

Soyinka had in an interview on Thursday said that Buhari was not in charge in Aso Rock.

But responding in a tweet on his Twitter handle, @renoomokri, on Friday, Omokri said:

“Soyinka’s current behaviour is not honourable. He is not a victim. He is an enabler. He wants to eat his cake and have it. He wants to run with the hare and hunt with the hound. A man with such a distinguished youth shouldn’t choose to end with so sad a chapter.

“Wole Soyinka isn’t some thirty something year old who did not witness the first General @MBuhari misrule of 1983-85. He knew Buhari for what he is. Yet, he campaigned for him. Today, he attacks him. That is not honourable. Accept responsibility for your project!

“Wole Soyinka should not complain about General @MBuhari. He should accept responsibility for bringing the worst ruler in Nigeria’s history to power. He should thereafter apologise, and honourably bow out and live out the rest of his years preserving his legacy.”

Asked by a Twitter user, @fimex02:

“Can’t someone know his (Soyinka’s) mistake and do the right thing?”

Omokri responses, saying:

“Dear @fimex02,

Once is a mistake. Twice is a conscious choice. The mistake was General @MBuhari’s first disastrous rule between 1983-85. Campaigning for him in 2015 was not a mistake. It was a choice. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on ME!”

