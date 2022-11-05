Omokri wants Obasanjo’s name on redesigned notes

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has appealed to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to put the name of former President Olusegun Obasanjo on the redesigned Naira notes.

Omokri, who made the appeal in a series of tweets on Saturday, said the former Nigerian leader had performed outstandingly.

The PDP chieftain commended Obasanjo for spearheading the journey to debt relief between 1999 to 2007 in the country.

The ex-President had also recently facilitated the signing of a peace deal between the Ethiopian Government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

“I appeal to the Central Bank of Nigeria to consider putting President Obasanjo’s image on the redesigned Naira. He is the greatest Nigerian living or dead. He and Atiku paid our entire foreign debt. He entrenched democracy. And has now brought peace to Ethiopia”, the tweet read.

Omokri also slammed the Labour Party (LP) for blaming the low turnout at its presidential campaign in Nasarawa on the All Progressives Congress-led government.

Labour Party Director of Presidential Campaign Council, Doyin Okupe, had in an interview on Friday accused the ruling party of preventing the LP supporters from participating in its campaign kick off in the state.

In a reaction, the PDP member asked Okupe to focus on his case with the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

“Why is @DoyinOkupe blaming the low turnout of Peter Obi’s Nasarawa ‘mega rally’ on the APC. The APC in Kaduna did the same to Atiku, yet a huge crowd turned up. I would counsel Okupe to focus on his EFCC case. The case seems to be affecting his political astuteness”, he added.

By Ambali Abdulkabeer

