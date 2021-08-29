Omolayo wins gold in powerlifting – Nigeria’s fourth medal at Tokyo Paralympics

Team Nigeria clinched their second gold medal at the on-going Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, thanks to Bose Omolayo who set a new games record on Sunday.

It was the team’s fourth medal, having also won two bronze medals.

Omolayo, competing in the women’s -79kg, lifted 141kg to claim the gold medal in the event.

Her win means all four of Team Nigeria’s medals have all come from powerlifting.

Read Also: Tijani wins gold in powerlifting – Nigeria’s first medal at Tokyo Paralympics

She now joins Latifat Tijani as the only Nigerian athletes who have won gold at the Tokyo games.

Olaitan Ibrahim and Lucy Ejike picked up the two bronze medals won so far by the country.

Team Nigeria now places 24th on the medals table, with China at the summit and followed by Great Britain.

