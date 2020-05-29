Omotola in panic mode as her husband flies back controversial Chinese doctors

Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has expressed her fears after her pilot husband, Captain Matthew went on his first flight since the pandemic began by flying the Chinese doctors who came into Nigeria back to their base in China.

The thespian took to her Instagram page to express her anxiety, stating that she did not know how to feel about the flight as her husband who only returned to work after two months had been saddled with the responsibility of flying the controversial Chinese doctors back home.

In her Instagram post, Omotola shared photos of her husband with the crew as well as the Chinese doctors who were all decked in protective covering such as the face masks, shields and even PPEs.

The actress thus captioned her picture post when she wrote; “Is this the New Normal? #TheCaptain went on his first Flight today in 2 months! Those are the Chinese ppl that flew in some time ago! Not sure how to feel…”

This came weeks after Senator Dino Melaye described leadership irresponsibility, of Nigerian government’s importation of Chinese doctors into the country amid public outcry.

Melaye, a former Kogi West senator, also said that the action was a gross disrespect of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA).

Many Nigerians, including the NMA, had opposed the Federal Government’s plan to bring in medical experts from China to assist in COVID-19 fight in the country.

