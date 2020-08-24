Omotola recounts how she infected daughter, asthmatic son with covid-19

Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has revealed how she infected her daughter and asthmatic son with the dreaded COVID-19 disease which has fast spread across the country.

The popular actress who revealed how it all happened on Sunday in a chat on the popular filmmakers’ WhatsApp group, Filmic, said that the period was the most trying time for her family.

While narrating how she fell ill and got tested, Omotola said: “I hardly fall ill and so when I left the set and started having chills the next day or so, I knew something wasn’t right. I thought it might be stress. This was on Monday, August 3. I waited till Tuesday and it got worse. I was shaking uncontrollably and my temperature was going through the roof.

“My spirit told me immediately, this is not malaria or fever. I have been extremely careful and paranoid about this COVID-19 stuff. So I told hubby I needed to be tested immediately. I have a son that has Asthma! “They came to test me on Wednesday and my result came out on Thursday evening … Positive. My world crashed. I felt crazy and empty.

“My symptoms were high fever and chills… luckily no other. But it was so bad, they contemplated coming to evacuate me as my viral load was high and I wasn’t getting better … but God arose for me. I went into isolation immediately. We got my result but my daughter started feeling funny.”

According to the actress, her daughter started exhibiting signs of the virus, and the whole family underwent a COVID-19 test.

She said that her husband and her last son tested negative for the virus, but revealed that she had infected her daughter and her asthmatic son who was asymptotic with the virus.

“My God showed up for me as my son is asymptotic, so positive but not sick! My daughter lost her smell and taste and had severe diarrhoea. All has stopped now, thank God,” she added.

