On his way to Senate, Gov Umahi advocates three-term, 70-year age limit for lawmakers

Dave Umahi, the outgoing governor of Ebonyi State, has advocated that lawmakers should have a fixed three-year term limit and a 70-year-old age restriction.

Umahi, who is among senators-elect to be inaugurated into the 10th Assembly, made this call on Wednesday, during an interview on Channels TV, Sunrise Daily.

“I will suggest strongly that the tenures of the legislators should be fixed and there should also be age limit for legislators. This is very important. You can give them three tenures. Age limit of 70 years will be good,” Umahi said.

Umahi also disagreed with the idea that governors who are freshly elected as legislators lack the necessary expertise to serve as lawmakers after serving as governor for eight years and two terms in the Senate.

Read Also: IPOB accuses Gov Umahi of plotting Ebonyi communal crisis to procure lands for Miyetti Allah

“The National Assembly is not a retirement home for governors. It’s a place that they want to put the experiences they acquired over the years in the governance of their states to move the nation forward,” he said.

Umahi wanted to be the Senate President before the All Progressives Congress (APC) zoned the position to the South-South geopolitical zone and gave it to former Akwa Ibom State governor, Godwill Akpabio. Umahi will represent Ebonyi South Senatorial District in the 10th National Assembly, which will be inaugurated in June.

The governor of Ebonyi stated that he respects President-Elect Bola Tinubu and has agreed to the party’s position.

He continued by saying that he is currently running the Akpabio-Barau Senate leadership campaign.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now