Politics
On his way to Senate, Gov Umahi advocates three-term, 70-year age limit for lawmakers
Dave Umahi, the outgoing governor of Ebonyi State, has advocated that lawmakers should have a fixed three-year term limit and a 70-year-old age restriction.
Umahi, who is among senators-elect to be inaugurated into the 10th Assembly, made this call on Wednesday, during an interview on Channels TV, Sunrise Daily.
“I will suggest strongly that the tenures of the legislators should be fixed and there should also be age limit for legislators. This is very important. You can give them three tenures. Age limit of 70 years will be good,” Umahi said.
Umahi also disagreed with the idea that governors who are freshly elected as legislators lack the necessary expertise to serve as lawmakers after serving as governor for eight years and two terms in the Senate.
Read Also: IPOB accuses Gov Umahi of plotting Ebonyi communal crisis to procure lands for Miyetti Allah
“The National Assembly is not a retirement home for governors. It’s a place that they want to put the experiences they acquired over the years in the governance of their states to move the nation forward,” he said.
Umahi wanted to be the Senate President before the All Progressives Congress (APC) zoned the position to the South-South geopolitical zone and gave it to former Akwa Ibom State governor, Godwill Akpabio. Umahi will represent Ebonyi South Senatorial District in the 10th National Assembly, which will be inaugurated in June.
The governor of Ebonyi stated that he respects President-Elect Bola Tinubu and has agreed to the party’s position.
He continued by saying that he is currently running the Akpabio-Barau Senate leadership campaign.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...