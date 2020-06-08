On the back of much clamour, Buhari taps Dongban-Mensem for confirmation as A’Court President

Barely 24 hours after the presidency reacted to criticism trailing President Muhammadu Buhari’s delay in confirming the appointment of Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem as President of Court of Appeal, the president on Monday forwarded the judge’s name to the Senate for confirmation.

The presidency had said in a Sunday night statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, that President Buhari would not be stampeded into performing his constitutional duties.

It added that the:

“President had not been a rubber stamp in dealing with his constitutional duties and is not prepared to be one at this time.”

Shehu, who also issued the latest statement, said Justice Dongban-Mensem’s nomination was in line with the president’s constitutional responsibility.

He said: “Justice Dongban-Mensem is a serving Justice of the Court of Appeal and was recommended, as is the practice, by the National Judicial Council for the nomination by the President.”

